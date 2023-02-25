Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Animator Wants to Remake Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero mostly focused on the story of Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the Gamma androids and Cell Max thanks to the resurrection of the Red Ribbon Army and the addition of Dr. Hedo to its roster. While the film was mostly animated in 3-D, there was a brief segment at the start of the film that retold the history of the R.R.A., depicting a number of previous events in traditional 2-D animation. Now, at a recent event, animator Chikashi Kubota reveals that he'd love to remake the original series.

The aforementioned flashback sequence re-imagined the events of both Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, not only showing how the Red Ribbon Army was formed, but also giving a modern animation flair to the events of the Android Saga and the Cell Games respectively. While the movie started a lot of discussions when it came to the arrival of Gohan and Piccolo's ultimate forms, Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo respectively, this introduction received its fair share of love from Shonen fans and had many wondering what a remake for the original series would look like. Now, with Kubota's new comments, perhaps we might see this dream become a reality.

Dragon Ball Remake

Chikashi Kubota, the animation director for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, revealed at France's Japan Expo event that he would be interested in being a part of a Dragon Ball remake, should Toei animation ever decide to pull the trigger on diving into the Shonen series' past. On top of this declaration, Kubota also revealed that he expressed his desire to be a part of a remake to Super Hero's producer, Norihiro Hayashida.

Surprisingly enough, Kubota also stated that despite his role as the animation director for Dragon Ball Super's latest film, he believed that it was a "shame" the movie was going to be entirely in 3-D, also stating that the only reason he agreed to be a part of the project was if there would be at least one 2-D sequence. Keeping this in mind, Kubota might push for a potential remake to have a more traditional animation style should it come about.

Do you want to see a Dragon Ball remake arrive at some point in the future?

Via DBS Hype