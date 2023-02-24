Pokemon Fans Welcome "Captain Pikachu" to The Anime

Earlier today, it was revealed that while Ash Ketchum's Pikachu might be departing as the main Pokemon of the anime adaptation, a new electric rodent is looking to be a part of the upcoming season with the hilariously named "Captain Pikachu" and his trainer, Friede. Listed as allies to the new trainers that will be taking Ash's place, Liko and Roy, the new pair has been making waves in the anime world since announced and fans of the anime adaptation are taking the opportunity to welcome the new captain to the series.

At present, we don't know a lot about this new Pikachu that will be a part of Liko and Roy's adventure, though considering the fact that it is not owned by either of the trainers, it might not be front and center in the same way that Ash's right-hand man has been. Despite their arrival being imminent, with Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master setting the stage for Ash's departure as the leading man of the anime, anime fans still have plenty of questions when it comes to their status. With the anime duo set to arrive with two mysterious artifacts in tow, it would seem that the Pokemon anime is becoming quite mysterious as Ash preps to depart.

Captain Pikachu Is The Captain Now

Pokemon's Official Twitter Account shared the news of Captain Pikachu's arrival, causing fans of the anime to welcome the electric rodent to the series while also debating what role Friede's main pocket monster will play in the upcoming season:

We’re giving you a first look at two new characters from the upcoming, all-new Pokémon animated series!



Introducing Friede and his partner Pokémon, Captain Pikachu, who accompany our protagonists during their adventures!



⚡ Stay tuned, Trainers—more info will be coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U7oAMVs7CL — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 24, 2023

