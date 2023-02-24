Pokemon Fans Welcome "Captain Pikachu" to The Anime
Earlier today, it was revealed that while Ash Ketchum's Pikachu might be departing as the main Pokemon of the anime adaptation, a new electric rodent is looking to be a part of the upcoming season with the hilariously named "Captain Pikachu" and his trainer, Friede. Listed as allies to the new trainers that will be taking Ash's place, Liko and Roy, the new pair has been making waves in the anime world since announced and fans of the anime adaptation are taking the opportunity to welcome the new captain to the series.
At present, we don't know a lot about this new Pikachu that will be a part of Liko and Roy's adventure, though considering the fact that it is not owned by either of the trainers, it might not be front and center in the same way that Ash's right-hand man has been. Despite their arrival being imminent, with Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master setting the stage for Ash's departure as the leading man of the anime, anime fans still have plenty of questions when it comes to their status. With the anime duo set to arrive with two mysterious artifacts in tow, it would seem that the Pokemon anime is becoming quite mysterious as Ash preps to depart.
Captain Pikachu Is The Captain Now
Pokemon's Official Twitter Account shared the news of Captain Pikachu's arrival, causing fans of the anime to welcome the electric rodent to the series while also debating what role Friede's main pocket monster will play in the upcoming season:
We’re giving you a first look at two new characters from the upcoming, all-new Pokémon animated series!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 24, 2023
Introducing Friede and his partner Pokémon, Captain Pikachu, who accompany our protagonists during their adventures!
⚡ Stay tuned, Trainers—more info will be coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U7oAMVs7CL
What do you think of Captain Pikachu's introduction? Do you think it can live up to the lofty reputation of Ash's Pikachu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.
He's the Captain
You know what, fine. I can accept Pikachu coming back if it’s attached to a cool older dude. Also it’s a goddamn captain. https://t.co/r2zU2PxErE— Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) February 24, 2023
Pokemon Always Needs a Mascot
Fighting Professor Friede, & his partner Captain Pikachu have been introduced, they will be Liko & Roy's traveling companions in gen 9
His design is great and his Pikachu likely has a Fighting Tera type
They really couldn't get rid of the mascot under any circumstance#anipoke pic.twitter.com/QTmmILrbcK— Danny Luxray (@DannyLuxray) February 24, 2023
Certified
The way Captain Pikachu stands in this picture is literally the most thug-gangster ass-shit like holy hell it's so badass pic.twitter.com/Iz8fuNR2Lb— Idiocy Watchhamster – Bocchi Shiller (@BlackRockShadow) February 24, 2023
Prove Them Wrong
under captain pikachu's hat is a smaller pikachu who knows how to pilot a plane— golurk (@go_lurk) February 24, 2023
Captain Pikachu Has Done Nothing Wrong
The way I’m ready to lay down my life for CAPTAIN PIKACHU THIS GUY HAS DONE NOTHING WRONG EVER IN ITS LIFE I FUCKIN KNOW IT pic.twitter.com/Og2VK3FpXv— ayushi (A-YOU-SHE) ❄️ (@ayushishishi) February 24, 2023
First Mate Raichu When?
If we're getting Captain Pikachu, can we at least get First Mate Raichu? pic.twitter.com/9HsXr3curH— NS-Games (@NSGames622) February 24, 2023
He's Leaving an Impression
I've only known Captain Pikachu for a few hours and I already want nothing but good things for him (and a plushie) https://t.co/XbRBNfH6Bo— Jetzero @ Snobby Black Weeb✊🏿✊✊🏾 (@Divinenega) February 24, 2023
Obsessed
i'm obsessed with captain pikachu. look at his fuckin hat oh my god. https://t.co/0yGt8Q4VFY— Clint (@bunkjunkins) February 24, 2023