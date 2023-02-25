One-Punch Man Artist Releases First Look at New Anime

One-Punch Man's illustrator Yusuke Murata has already gotten the attention of manga fans everywhere due to the high quality of of illustrations seen in any given chapter, and now the artist has shared the first look at the new anime coming from their new studio! Murata definitely has gotten a huge reputation among fans due to how impressive each of the artist's releases have been so far, and that's definitely why all eyes have been on the creator's new studio as they are closer than ever to the release of their very first anime production.

Murata has helped to form a brand new anime studio, Village Studio, and while the release of their first production is still likely a long ways off as they have yet to give any release window or concrete date, but now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect. Murata took to Twitter to show off the first look at Village Studio's first major project, Zaiyuki, with a brief teaser animation and a reveal of the character designs for each of the main figures at the center of it all. You can check it out below:

What to Expect From Zaiyuki, Yusuke Murata's First Anime Production

While there are very few details about when to expect Zaiyuki's full premiere, Murata has revealed a few details about what to expect from this new anime. Following a young kappa boy who ends up on a huge new adventure, this new series is based on the classic Journey to the West story (which has inspired everything from Dragon Ball, to video games, LEGO, and more). The characters are inspired by this story as well as each of Murata's designs puts a spin on classics.

One-Punch Man's artist has not revealed any other details on what kind of anime project Zaiyuki will be when it finally releases (whether it's being planned as a movie, OVA, or full anime series), but this first look certainly teases the artist's skills will be translating to full motion in the near future. But how do you feel about this first look at Yusuke Murata's first studio anime production? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!