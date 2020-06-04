Crunchyroll Expo Cancelled Due to COVID-19

It seems like another anime convention has been canceled in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Not long ago, Crunchyroll Expo confirmed it will not be taking place as planned this year in San Jose, CA. The decision was made with the interest of guests and attendees in mind which Crunchyroll says its cares for above all else.

The official statement was released on Crunchyroll Expo's website. It was there fans learned the 2020 convention was being canceled because of the coronavirus before being informed of their refund options.

"We are very sad to announce that Crunchyroll Expo, at least in its usual physical form, will not take place this year. The health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is our number one priority and given the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 virus, we believe this is the right decision," the company confirmed.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

For those attendees who bought tickets already, they will have the option to get a full refund or attend next year's event with this same ticket. The convention also went ahead to announce its dates for 2021 which will take place from August 6-8 at the San Jose Convention Center.

"Crunchyroll Expo is our favorite time of the year because we get to celebrate the best and brightest in Japanese anime alongside all of you. While we won’t be together in person this year, please stay tuned to our social channels and expo.crunchyroll.com for updates on other exciting ways we plan to bring our community together under the Crunchyroll Expo banner this year," the statement finished.

While fans are certainly disheartened by the news, it comes as little surprise to many. A slew of anime conventions were canceled this year around the country. Even San Diego Comic-Con was forced to cancel for the first time in its history, but many did hope conventions planned after July would be able to carry on. But as Crunchyroll notes, the unpredictable nature of COVID-19 is too dangerous to gamble upon. It will be better for everyone to meet up next year in person while other plans for this expo are made now.

