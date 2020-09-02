Crunchyroll Expo Unveils Full Schedule for Virtual Convention

✖

Crunchyroll Expo is just days away, and fans are hoping the virtual event fares better than some other conventions this year. San Diego Comic-Con failed to drum up hype with its online debut, but Crunchyroll Expo hopes to be different. And thanks to a new update, fans can check out the full schedule for the three-day event to see how everything will stack up.

The update was made by Crunchyroll earlier this week. The full schedule for the virtual con was shared through the expo's official website. You can search the entire schedule here if you'd like, but ComicBook.com has a few panels we want to point out in particular. These will be must-watch panels so be sure to tune into them!

You can find the panel's name, date, and time block below:

Toei Animation Presents: "One Piece: Episode of Chopper: The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom" with Special Japanese Voice Actor Showcase

Fri, Sep 4, 2020 • 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM -- "The Voice Actor Showcase features special interviews with members of the One Piece voice cast from Japan, who've all been with the anime series for over 20 years. Exclusively at Crunchyroll Expo!"

Fri, Sep 4, 2020 • 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM -- "The Voice Actor Showcase features special interviews with members of the One Piece voice cast from Japan, who've all been with the anime series for over 20 years. Exclusively at Crunchyroll Expo!" Cast from Rent-a-Girlfriend Q&A with Sora Amamiya, Aoi Yuki, Nao Toyama, Rie Takahashi

Fri, Sep 4, 2020 • 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM -- Meet the stellar cast of Rent-a-Girlfriend, Sora Amamiya, Aoi Yuki, Nao Toyama, and Rie Takahashi, as they discuss their experiences voicing the hit summer rom-com anime.

Fri, Sep 4, 2020 • 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM -- Meet the stellar cast of Rent-a-Girlfriend, Sora Amamiya, Aoi Yuki, Nao Toyama, and Rie Takahashi, as they discuss their experiences voicing the hit summer rom-com anime. Dr. STONE Focus Panel with Shusuke Katagiri

Fri, Sep 4, 2020 • 10:15 AM - 11:00 AM --

Come join our special guest Shusuke Katagiri, the Animation Producer of Dr. STONE, as he discusses the production process for creating the anime.

Fri, Sep 4, 2020 • 10:15 AM - 11:00 AM -- Come join our special guest Shusuke Katagiri, the Animation Producer of Dr. STONE, as he discusses the production process for creating the anime. Inuyasha to Yashahime: A Journey Through Time

Fri, Sep 4, 2020 • 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM --

Listen to the Japanese voice actors of Inuyasha (Kappei Yamaguchi) and Kagome (Satsuki Yukino) as they do commentary over fan-favorite clips from the anime. Plus Yashahime art reveals and trailer!

As for the event itself, the virtual Crunchyroll Expo will take place from September 2 -4. The convention will be free for all guests, and you can register online for your virtual badge today!

Will you be joining this virtual convention? How hyped are you for Crunchyroll's first-ever virtual con? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.