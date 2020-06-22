Crunchyroll Expo Announces Virtual Event for Fall 2020

Crunchyroll Expo is one of the biggest anime conventions hosted each year, but it will look very different in 2020. Earlier this year, the event confirmed it would be canceling its in-person event which was slated to take place in California. Now, it seems a virtual event will in held instead as Crunchyroll recently announced plans for the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo.

"We are excited to announce Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, a digital event that celebrates the best and brightest in anime. Join us September 4 - 6 as we come together with our passionate community for amazing guest panels, interactive events, special announcements and more," the team confirmed.

Currently, there are few details available about the event other than it will happen at the start of September. You can check in on Crunchyroll occasionally to see if there are new details out, and ComicBook.com will keep you all up to date as usual.

As for the usual convention, fans are disappointed to miss out on the event, but the threat of COVID-19 is at the top of Crunchyroll's mind. A ton of conventions have been forced to cancel this year such as San Diego Comic-Con because of the pandemic. The same goes for Anime Expo, but a great many of these events have found ways to hold virtual events for would-be attendees.

Crunchyroll Expo is one of several events working to bring its announcements to fans this year with virtual get-togethers. The hope is that 2021 will look better for the convention as a date has already been set for an in-person convention. Crunchyroll Expo 2021 is slated to take place in San Jose between August 6 - 8.

