Crunchyroll Expo Reveals New Guests for Virtual Event

In the battle for anime streaming supremacy, one of the top channels is easily Crunchyroll, and with the upcoming Crunchyroll Expo going completely digital in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the event has released a number of new exciting guests that will be adding their presence to the convention. From anime franchises such as Dr. Stone, The God of High School, and Noblesse to name a few, it's clear that Crunchyroll is attempting to solidify their place as one of the premiere places for anime when it comes to streaming services!

Crunchyroll, in recent months, has added some series that the streaming service helped produce in Crunchyroll Originals, with the likes of the aforementioned The God of High School and Noblesse being two examples of how the channel is hoping to overtake their competitors in the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation. For the upcoming virtual expo, the director of The God Of High School, Sunghoo Park, the creative designer for the popular franchise, Setta, the character designer, Manabu Akita, voice actor Tatsumaru Tachibana,musician KSuke, and the band CIX are making their presence known at the virtual convention which will be taking place from September 4th to 6th!

While Dr. Stone might not be a Crunchyroll Original, that hasn't stopped it from being one of the most popular new anime franchises released last year, and with a second season set to premiere next year, the arrival of the show's producer, Shusuke Katagiri, at the virtual convention is definitely a panel to watch!

The additional guests outside of The God Of High School and Dr. Stone include the creative minds behind The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Onyx Equinox, Noblesse, and the band of Myth & Roid who supplied the anime Re:Zero - Starting Life In Another World with its second opening!

The official description for the upcoming virtual conventions, Crunchyroll Expo 2020, reads as such:

"Crunchyroll Expo is the premiere spot for anime world premieres exclusives, guest panels featuring your favorite characters & creators, as well as official, limited merch. Make new friends, take in all the breathtaking cosplay & be a part of all the latest anime news!"

Earlier this year, we saw Funimation Con and Anime Expo take their conventions virtual, so we're definitely looking forward to seeing what Crunchyroll has up their sleeves!

