Funimation’s Shift Towards Crunchyroll Has Anime Fans Geeking Out

Funimation and Crunchyroll took the anime fandom by surprise when Sony announced it would be acquiring the latter brand. Fans knew the merge would make for the ultimate anime service, and those premonitions are coming true. Today, a report announced Funimation’s massive library of anime is coming to Crunchyroll, and it would put things lightly to say fans are freaking out.

As you can see below, the Internet is geeking out over the big news, and well – saying the move is big puts things lightly. Funimation has one of the largest anime libraries out there, and it includes a lot of throwback series that Crunchyroll could never license. The catalog is also filled with dubs for hits like One Piece and Dragon Ball. So now, fans will be able to watch all those goodies on Crunchyroll.

Videos by ComicBook.com

READ MORE: Crunchyroll Is Finally Importing Funimation’s Full Anime Library

The move began today as Funimation and Crunchyroll planned to roll out the merger on March 1st. More than 40,000 episodes from Funimation have already been moved over, and more will be coming to Crunchyroll in the coming weeks. All of these additions will come free of charge to current Crunchyroll subscribers, so there will be no uncharge for the brand-new content. And given how fans are reacting online, they cannot wait for the libraries to conjoin fully.

What do you think about Funimation’s move to Crunchyroll? Do you plan on checking out any anime thanks to this latest acquisition? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

The Best Day, Really

https://twitter.com/BaewonDanillo/status/1498692999303221251?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Happening

https://twitter.com/SilasTheViirus/status/1498712716122509315?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Big Thanks!

THE GOLDEN ERA IS BACK THANK THE LORD!! https://t.co/kGmAJlLKZ0 — hisoka no pico (@surrealsoulja) March 1, 2022

Wait and Watch

I mean having one service is gonna be a lot easier to manage. I'm not sure what this will do for the industry but let's see https://t.co/pPgDUFHloM — Robin – GrieverOfGaia (@GrieverOfGaia) March 1, 2022

A Trip Through the Past

I’m already picking out some nostalgia hits I want to binge and other great anime I wanna rewatch after hearing this great news https://t.co/sw7bm2gbgV — Matthew Thornton (@Matt87eagle) March 1, 2022

Sit Down!

The month just started. News calm down please. https://t.co/OFYPiwleME — Enzo is Tired 🍉 (@Enzo_is_tired) March 1, 2022

The Actual Best

Honestly the best news….



Remember talking about this months ago.



I love the Crunchyroll site over the other streaming services in terms of finding shows. https://t.co/nWEv5oW2lx — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) March 1, 2022

The Time Has Come