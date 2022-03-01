Crunchyroll Is Finally Adding Funimation’s Library to Its Anime Catalog

The anime world is about to get shaken to its core, and we have two of its top companies to thank! At last, Funimation and Crunchyroll are expanding their merger to bring anime to fans in a new way. A new report today confirmed Funimation’s expansive library of titles are headed to Crunchyroll ASAP. Starting now, Crunchyroll subscribers will be able to watch series once only available on Funimation, and it will come at no additional cost.

According to the report, new and existing Crunchyroll users will gain access to content once exclusive to Funimation subscribers. As of March 1st, a total of 40,000+ subbed and dubbed episodes from Funimation are now available to stream over on Crunchyroll. More will be added to the catalog in the coming weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first,”Colin Decker, CEO of Crunchyroll, shared in a new statement. “Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga-all into one subscription. The new Crunchyroll is the realization of a dream, and we are grateful to the creators of anime and the millions of fans who have joined us in making the community what it is today.”

As for pricing, Crunchyroll is keeping things status quo for now. Subscribers can pick which of its membership tiers suit their budget amidst this massive catalog expansion, and they won’t need to pay extra for access. Memberships start at $7.99 USD and cap at $14.99.

Now, if you subscribe to both services, you might be wondering whether you need to keep your Funimation membership. The merger just updated its FAQ to address that question, and it recommends dual-subscribers to cancel their Funimation charge now.

READ MORE: Funimation Reveals Its List of Top Anime in 2021 | Crunchyroll Has Landed on the Nintendo Switch | Crunchyroll Reveals Nominees for 2022 Anime Awards

“All new series from the upcoming spring 2022 season will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll going forward and you will be able to watch 80% of Funimation and Wakanim’s most popular existing series on Crunchyroll by the end of March 2022. So, if you already have a Crunchyroll subscription, then you’re all set and can go ahead and cancel Funimation when you’re ready,” the note reads.

Clearly, things are shaking up in the world of anime, and Crunchyroll is now the premier place to stream its content. From upcoming hits to classic series, Crunchyroll has everything you need, and its final merge with Funimation is putting thousands of shows at our fingertips.

What do you make of this latest update on Funimation’s merge with Crunchyroll? Do you have any shows in mind to binge ASAP? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.