Crunchyroll To Release Exclusive Anime Collection For Anime Expo

Anime Expo is still bringing the house down with another revelation about an upcoming exclusive at the convention itself! Crunchyroll will be unleashing a brand new clothing line exclusive to the upcoming convention. From Dragon Ball Super to Naruto to One Piece, these fashion pieces are sure to add some fan favorite exclusives into the cap of Anime Expo this year.

HypeBeast’s Official Twitter Account unleashed the announcement in anticipation of Anime Expo:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll was originally created in 2006 and has continued to grow exponentially over the years. With over 35 million online members in its community and a growing anime catalogue with over 900 anime shows, its no wonder that Crunchyroll continues to be a growing presence in the world of anime both virtually and in the “real world”. We expect Crunchyroll will be attending the convention with much more up their sleeves!

The fashion here highlights such character as Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta from Dragon Ball Super, Nami from One Piece, Naruto in his teenage role from Naruto: Shippuden, and Shigeo from Mob Psycho 100. Whether they’re t-shirts, hoodies, or otherwise, this fashion line runs the gamut of the anime world and will be sure to please attendees of the popular upcoming convention.

Anime Expo itself will take place this year from July 4th to the 7th in Los Angeles, California. The convention has been operating annually for 26 years in the LA area since 1996. This year, the con promises to give its fans not just a series of exclusives, but a good number of legendary guests to boot. The creator of Akira, Katsuhiro Otomo, and the creator of Ouran High School Host Club, Bisco Hatori are just two of the many guests that will be attending.

Aside from just this clothing line, the con will also have several exclusives ranging from special re-released volumes of manga to skate decks that will be made available to all anime fans in attendance. Also, world premieres such as the beginning of My Hero Academia’s fourth season will be revealed to attendees.

Whether or not these fashion items will be made available to the general public following the convention is still up in the air, but we wouldn’t mind seeing some anime fans being able to show off some of their favorite series in style.

Which of these anime featured clothing would you like to pick up at Anime Expo, or see on the market in general? What has the best looking design of the articles featured here? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly to talk all things comics, anime, and t-shirts that have Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta printed on them.