Crunchyroll Releases New English Dub for Two Legendary Shonen Jump Movies After 21 Years

The two classic Shonen Jump movies got their anticipated English dub release by Crunchyroll. Over the decades, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has serialized several legendary manga series, most of which ended up getting their anime adaptations. The same goes for the timeless classic, The Prince of Tennis, written and illustrated by Takeshi Konomi. While the anime made its return in September this year as part of the Fall 2026 anime lineup, Crunchyroll released the English dub of The Prince of Tennis: A Gift from Atobe and The Prince of Tennis: Two Samurais, The First Game. Both movies were originally released on January 29th, 2005, but fans only had access to the Japanese audio with English subtitles until now.

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These short movies added their English dub on October 14th, 2026. While Crunchyroll didn’t officially announce the release, @AnimeDubUpdates on X spotted it and shared it with fans. While A Gift from Otobe is only 30 minutes long, the other movie has double the runtime, and they were both co-aired in the theatres in Japan before getting their worldwide streaming release. Neither of these movies is considered canon since they don’t officially adapt the source material, but considering their critical acclaim, they’re both a must-watch for every fan.

The Prince of Tennis II Made Its Comeback This Year With a New Season

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The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup: Final Member Selection Match is the latest season of the anime, and the first installment since the manga’s conclusion. The Final Member Selection Match premiered on Crunchyroll on September 30th, 2026, and it has released five episodes so far. The anime is streaming across the regions of North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent. Along with the subbed release date, the platform also released the English dub, which is two weeks behind the original schedule. The latest season is scheduled for 13 episodes, after which we can expect to know more about what the studio has planned for the anime’s future. Fans can also catch up to the previous seasons that are streaming on the platform. The anime is returning after two years with better visuals and production as the story heads closer to its ending.

The Prince of Tennis II Anime Isn’t Ending Anytime Soon

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The manga originally began serialization in 2009 and ended in 2008, but it took only one year for Konomi to return with a sequel in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine. The Prince of Tennis II reached its conclusion in 2024, marking the end of this long-running franchise. While the main story in the manga is already over, the anime still has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. The Semifinal primarily focuses on the match against the German national team as they try to reach the finals for the first time in Japan’s tennis history. Additionally, the latest season directly picks up from where the story left off as the Team Japan players face off against their old rivals to earn spots in the lineup for the World Cup final.