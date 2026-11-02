Shonen Jump’s Latest Ending Manga Has the Most Unique Action Ending in History

The fifth major Shonen Jump series likely to end this year is going out with the most unique action sequence ever. So far, four major shonen series have already come to an end, three of which are action-based. The majority of action series arguably conclude in the same way. The quintessential notion is that the protagonist’s power is amplified by the strength of others, depicting the idea of unity against an evil force. This has been the recurring pattern, as most shonen series follow this exact storytelling approach. However, the latest major shonen series coming to an end has always depicted a different narrative, and its final action sequence is no different.

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The shonen series in question is Sakamoto Days, which is currently depicting its final battle, and the latest chapter may have just concluded it as well. The series’ final battle has been unlike anything ever seen before. It first surprised fans by revealing Sakamoto’s old personality as X’s trump card against everyone. However, with Sakamoto’s appearance and his own sense of identity, it has now sparked a battle against himself. With the real Sakamoto being a family man and the series essentially revolving around family and close bonds, the battle between the two has been orchestrated around that very theme, and the latest chapter has only amplified this effect.

Sakamoto Days Delivers the Most Unique Action Climax Ever

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Sakamoto is the type of assassin who adapts to any situation and uses his surroundings to defeat his opponents. He doesn’t rely on a specific weapon and can turn anything, from a pencil to an inflated balloon, to his advantage, which makes him one of the most formidable assassins. Yuto Suzuki has been highlighting exactly this notion through the battle between Sakamoto and Slur. The past few chapters have featured multiple scenarios, including a fight on a Godzilla set, crafted as if an action film were being made. The fights in each scenario have been incredibly fun, featuring the most random settings.

However, the latest chapter saw Sakamoto and Slur arrive at a home set, which is perfect given that Sakamoto has spent most of the past few years as a husband and father, running a convenience store and living as a family man. The latest chapter sees Sakamoto employing some of the most unique everyday household elements, such as using a hanger on his head to make it turn. It’s such a small detail that no one would expect to see in a fight, yet it makes the action feel even more unique. The latest chapter, titled “The Strongest Papa,” also featured other elements that showcased Sakamoto’s resolve as a father. With a new baby on the way, the fight was structured perfectly to highlight this side of Sakamoto.

Looking back, Sakamoto Days, despite being an action-heavy comedy shonen series, has stood out thanks to the family-oriented narrative it aims to present. It explores love and how people can become family members when they grow close to one another, show care, and realize that nothing can surpass this bond. This is exactly why the ending of Sakamoto Days, especially its action climax, feels so unique. The series does something entirely different from simply showcasing an epic battle, delivering something no other shonen series has done before and is unlikely to do anytime soon.