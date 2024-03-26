The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal Trailer Revealed

The Prince of Tennis is coming back with another season taking on a very important semifinal match, and fans have gotten to see a new look at what to expect with a new trailer for The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal! The Prince of Tennis II surprisingly made a massive comeback to screens with the first new anime for the franchise in over a decade. Adapting the first major match from the U-17 World Cup arc, that series ended with the tease that Ryoma Echizen and the rest of Team Japan would be heading into the next major match of the tournament.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal will be picking up with this new semifinal match between Team Japan and Team Germany, and the anime has dropped a new trailer showing off the members of the opposing team. Joining the cast for the new anime are the likes of Fukushi Ochiai as Dankmar Schneider, Tomoya Ito as Bertie Borisovich Volk, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ken Lendoll, as The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal makes its debut some time later this October. Check out the trailer below.

How to Watch The Prince of Tennis

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal will likely feature a returning staff and cast including Keiichiro Kawaguchi as director for Studio Kai and M.S.C. with Mitsutaka Hirota as scriptwriter and Akiharu Ishiii as character designer. If you wanted to catch up with The Prince of Tennis before the new anime hits later this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, you can now find both the original The Prince of Tennis II anime and The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the events of the newest The Prince of Tennis anime as such, "When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?"

