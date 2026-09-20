Shonen Jump Hit Confirms Crunchyroll Return Date for New Season After Finale – Watch Trailer

The Fall 2026 anime season is right around the corner, and it’s going to be the biggest quarter of this year. 2026 has been a considerably exciting year for fans with the return of many major shows, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and more. No doubt that the Fall 2026 lineup doesn’t plan to disappoint since fans are already anticipating the return of Black Clover and The Apothecary Diaries. Among the anticipated sequels, the new season of The Prince of Tennis is all set for its Crunchyroll premiere. It’s one of the longest-running series on Shonen Jump since the manga was split into two parts.

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However, even the sequel manga reached its finale this year, wrapping up this beloved story 27 years after its debut. The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup: Final Member Selection Match is the upcoming season of the anime, and the first installment since the manga’s debut.

When Is The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup Returning?

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The Final Member Selection Match will premiere on Crunchyroll on September 30th, 2026. Along with a new official trailer, Crunchyroll also included the anime in its Fall 2026 seasonal lineup. The anime will be streaming across the regions of North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent. Along with the subbed release date, the platform also confirmed that the anime will release its English dub, but the date has yet to be revealed.

We can expect a two-week delay since that’s usually the case for most Crunchyroll anime, even the popular ones. Additionally, the streaming time will be revealed shortly before the premiere. Meanwhile, fans can catch up to the previous seasons that are streaming on the platform. The anime is returning after two years, and the trailer proves the animation quality is better than ever.

The Prince of Tennis II Is Returning For the First Time After the Manga Finale

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The major reason this anime season will be exciting isn’t just because of the Final Member Selection Match, but it’s also the first time the anime season after the manga finale. Unfortunately, even though the anime is pretty huge in Japan, it didn’t gain enough recognition in the U.S. However, since it’s highly likely that the anime will adapt the full story, viewers have plenty of chance to look fondly at the series since it’s one of the best in Shonen Jump.

While the main story is already over, the anime still has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. The Semifinal focuses on the match against the German national team as they try to reach the finals for the first time in Japan’s tennis history. Additionally, the upcoming season will directly pick up from where the story left off as the Team Japan players face off against their old rivals to earn spots in the lineup for the World Cup final.