Crunchyroll Releases New Trailer for 2027’s Most Viral Anime Yet

2027 is only a few months away, bringing with it a new wave of anime, and with Crunchyroll being the major streaming platform for anime, it will be the primary destination for many of these upcoming series. Winter 2027 is shaping up to be an exciting season for anime fans, with plenty of new series featuring unique premises. While the lineup already includes a variety of anime, the season is also set to feature several series that use comedy as their main element. However, one of the most unique among them is The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All.

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Adapted from the manga of the same name, the upcoming anime is exactly what its intriguing title suggests. Produced by CloverWorks, the series follows a high school girl named Aya, who has a particular taste in music: rock. While searching for new music, she discovers a CD shop with a masked clerk dressed entirely in black, whom Aya finds incredibly attractive. However, the hilarious twist is that the clerk is actually a girl who happens to be her classmate, Mitsuki. The newly released trailer for the anime, which is set to premiere in January 2027, offers a deeper look at this premise and hints at why the series could go viral.

Crunchyroll’s Most Unique Slice-of-Life Anime Could Go Viral in January 2027

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The trailer for The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All also confirms that its premise goes beyond Aya mistaking Mitsuki for a guy and developing a crush on her. It is revealed that Mitsuki enjoys the attention from Aya and hearing about her crush at school, where the two sit next to each other. Despite her introverted personality and tendency to stay out of the spotlight, Mitsuki indulges Aya’s antics, and the two grow closer as they share their love for music. The series also falls under the yuri, or girls’ love, genre, which remains relatively rare in the anime industry, especially among series with the level of ambition this anime appears to have.

With CloverWorks adapting the series, the trailers showcase the high quality the anime is aiming for, further reinforced by Masashi Ishihama, known for his work on The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, serving as director. CloverWorks is also known for adapting intriguing anime featuring female characters, such as Wonder Egg Priority. While The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All is not as fantastical as Wonder Egg Priority, it has its own unique appeal, particularly in the slice-of-life genre, which is often criticized for relying on similar elements.

Looking deeper into the story, the anime aims to explore what it means to like someone and fall in love with them. By depicting two protagonists with their own quirks who find comfort in each other, the series shows how their differences bring them closer. With these elements and its arrival on Crunchyroll on January 8, 2027, The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All is aiming to become one of next year’s most viral anime.