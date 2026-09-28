3 Masterpiece Anime of 2026 That Are Written by Women

The Summer 2026 anime season has almost ended, and Fall is here, which means there are already nine months to look back on this year and see what it has produced in the anime industry. Most anime are adapted from manga, and the industry is also dominated by men, as many of the most famous manga series to have existed in the past and remain at the forefront of the industry are written by men.

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However, there are also female creators in the industry who have proven that it is about pure talent. To help solidify this statement, three of 2026’s new anime that are true masterpieces from a narrative perspective actually stem from manga written by women. They include one veteran creator with a new series, while two authors received anime adaptations of their manga, bringing the spotlight to their masterpieces

3) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm was one of the most anticipated anime of the year, largely because it is the second work by author Hiromu Arakawa, who is already known for creating the masterpiece manga Fullmetal Alchemist. Fans expected greatness from the anime adaptation thanks to the author’s renowned reputation, and it is safe to say that the anime more than proved it.

Much like Fullmetal Alchemist‘s intriguing narrative, Daemons of the Shadow Realm immediately proves itself as a worthy successor from the get-go, with twists that catch fans off guard from the first episode. Meanwhile, the intricate narrative continues to develop alongside the two main characters, highlighting the bond between the siblings much like the Elric brothers from Fullmetal Alchemist. The anime stands as a masterpiece with an emphasis on detail that won’t bore you for even a single episode, thoroughly keeping you invested from multiple fronts.

2) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

The Spring season also saw the debut of Witch Hat Atelier, one of the most anticipated series, as the manga, written by Kamome Shirahama, had already garnered a dedicated fanbase for its seinen story. The anime, brought to life by BUG FILMS, perfectly captures what the author envisioned: presenting a magical world that makes fans feel the mesmerizing effects of magic, including its mysterious elements.

The anime is a masterpiece because of Kamome’s brilliant portrayal of magic within the narrative, highlighting it in a realistic way while attempting to define it through logic and mathematics. This is exactly why the anime’s magical elements feel more distinctive than those of any other series, essentially helping it become a masterpiece that BUG FILMS was able to capture perfectly.

1) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Science SARU’s anime adaptation of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia arrived quietly in the Summer 2026 season, but with its debut featuring two episodes, the anime immediately emerged as a masterpiece of dark storytelling, already deserving the title of Anime of the Year. The main strength of the anime is undoubtedly its writing by the author under the pseudonym Tomato Soup. The author is known for telling intriguing stories set in the Middle Ages, and the narrative in Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is filled with the best of these elements.

Essentially, the series’ writing emerges on the scale of Game of Thrones, as it perfectly displays the political games of the rich and how they affect the commoners. All the while, the anime also showcases a compelling revenge story that evolves into something greater, with a season ending that has only excited fans for a new season. Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia‘s anime adaptation was a surprise, and its story of characters overcoming patriarchy makes it evident that it is written by an empowering woman, making this anime not just a masterpiece series written by a woman in 2026, but also one of the best of recent years.