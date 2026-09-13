Crunchyroll Just Revealed a New Look at 2027’s Most Viral Anime Yet

There’s no denying that anime of all genres has hit the mainstream hard in the last few years, and with seasonal anime circuits only growing in popularity, fans are anxiously awaiting to see what the next big thing they need to add to their calendar will be. Of these, a yuri manga that’s gone surprisingly viral with mainstream anime fans just got a huge update with two stunning new visuals of the two lead heroines from CloverWorks that’s headed to Crunchyroll in 2027.

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The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy At All, or as it’s been affectionately titled by fans online as “Green Yuri” is an original manga by Sumiko Arai, which began as a webcomic through Pixiv before getting picked up for a print release. This popular yuri series follows a young woman named Aya Osawa as she develops a crush on a record store employee who she discusses music with. As it turns out, Aya’s crush –– who she mistakes for being a handsome young man –– turns out to be her female classmate, Mitsuki.

Green Yuri‘s New Key Visuals Prove The Anime Will Live Up To The Hype

Courtesy of Cloverworks

The first of CloverWorks’ new visuals for the series shows off a flashy poster with Mitsuki Koga, one of the lead heroines in The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy At All with a sticker-style promo showcasing that the show’s opening theme song will be none other than Nirvana’s “Breed,” which was originally announced at Anime Expo 2026, as well as Mitsuki’s Japanese voice actress Mariya Ise, who has previously been credited for voicing Killua in Hunter x Hunter and Serie in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. Aya’s character visual is similar in composition, of course featuring her voice actress Akari Kito, previously credited for playing Nezuko in Demon Slayer.

The character art shows off CloverWorks signature crisp character art that the studio lends to each of their animated adaptations. Crunchyroll, the streaming service that “Green Yuri” will be distributed through for global audiences has also announced that they’ll have more to show off regarding the anime’s January 2027 release during New York Comic Con in October 2026.

What Makes Green Yuri Such A Hit With Mainstream Manga Fans?

Courtesy of Cloverworks

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy At All took the world by storm and quickly broke out of the yuri genre’s typically niche, tight knit community and made it onto the radars of more mainstream manga readers. There’s a number of reasons for this: the manga has a gorgeously unique art style with a unique take on paneling, using a bright neon green to accent certain pages and make the cover art for collected volumes pop. Aside from its beautiful presentation, the story is just as good.

While Green Yuri could very easily have become a run-of-the-mill romance, it focuses heavily on the budding friendship between Aya and Mitsuki before they finally confess their romantic feelings for one another. It also does a really incredible job at exploring Aya coming to terms with the fact her feelings for Mitsuki go far beyond her gender, something that can be tricky to dive into in a story that’s primary focus is on a “fluffy” romance story. Needless to say, should CloverWorks handle the anime well, it could very easily become one of the best anime of 2027.