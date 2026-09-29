One of the Cutest New 2027 Anime Releases First Look Trailer – Watch

One of the cutest new anime adaptations of 2027 has dropped a first look at what to expect when it hits, and fans are really going to want to keep an eye out for this one. While most of the attention right now is on the newly premiering shows hitting this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, the next year of new anime is already shaping up to be a big deal. That’s especially true now that a particularly cute series has revealed a new look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keigo Shinzo’s Hirayasumi will be making its official TV anime adaptation debut next year, and has been steadily revealing new details ahead of its big premiere. With an early world premiere screening coming for the new anime’s debut episode with Japan Society later this October, Viz Media has dropped the fullest look at the Hirayasumi anime yet with a new trailer and poster revealing the show’s main cast of characters. You can check them both out below.

Hirayasumi Anime Confirms 2027 Release With New Trailer

Play video

Hirayasumi will be making its debut in Japan sometime in January 2027 as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, and Viz Media will be releasing the new anime in English but potential streaming platforms have yet to be announced as of this time. Kei Suezawa will be writing and directing the series for Production +h and Shogakukan with Naoyuki Asano providing the character designs, Mika Nishimura serving as art director, and Kaori Sawada composing the music. This new update for the anime has also revealed the core cast of characters at the center of it all too.

Hirayasumi will be starring the likes of Yuma Uchida as Hiroto Ikuta, Mayu Takahashi as Natsumi Kobayashi and Rikako Aikawa as Hanae Wada (otherwise known as “Granny”). Viz Media will be bringing the world premiere of the anime’s first episode to the Japan Society in New York City on October 7th with composer Kaori Sawada and producer Junichi Katsutani in attendance, so it won’t be too much longer before fans get to see the anime fully in motion before it releases in full next year. And it’s something you’re going to want to keep an eye out for.

What to Know for Hirayasumi

Courtesy of Viz Media

Originally making its debut with Shogakukan’s Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine back in 2021, Keigo Shinzo’s Hirayasumi is an interesting series about growing up. Hiroto is a 29 year old living in a small town, and forms a friendship with an elderly woman in her final days. After she dies, she leaves him her old house and Hiroto’s life takes a new direction. When his cousin comes to live with him as she attends art school, Hiroto starts to look at his life in a whole new kind of way through his interactions with others.

It’s a rather relaxed series that’s undoubtedly going to get lost underneath the mountain of huge franchises making their debut or return in 2027, but make sure you don’t lose sight of it. It’s a series that really sneaks up on you as Hiroto’s life forces him out of his comfort zone and tries to get him living again. It’s perfect for that malaise right at the cusp of your thirties. But what are you thinking of Hirayasumi so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!