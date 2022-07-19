Crunchyroll to Cut Subscription Price in Nearly 100 Regions

Crunchyroll has become the home of anime online, and the streaming service has expanded its reach quite a bit over the years. With its recent acquisition of Funimation, the company has grown to new heights and services well over a hundred markets. And now, it seems about 100 of those regions are getting a price cut from Crunchyroll.

According to the service, the monthly subscription price is being lowered in nearly 100 regions. For the full list of impacted markets, you can read on below. But for those who are curious, no – the United States is not part of the deal.

In fact, Crunchyroll pushed forward a price increase in 2019 for users in the United States, Great Britain, Australia, and the Nordics. In 2020, the service went on to expand its subscriptions by creating different service tiers. And as of this year, Crunchyroll did end the ability to watch shows for free with ads. However, this change only impacts shows that were released this spring and on.

READ MORE: Crunchyroll Is Now Streaming One of Anime's Best Thrillers | Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to Premiere First Episodes at Crunchyroll Expo

If you are unfamiliar with Crunchyroll's subscription tiers, there are three offered at the moment. The 'fan' plan costs about $8 USD monthly and gives ad-free access to shows including simulcasts. The middle tier is called 'mega fan' and costs $10 with perks like offline viewing. And finally, the third tier is 'ultimate fan' at $15. This monthly subscription allows streaming on up to six devices plus Crunchyroll Store discounts and free swag. So if you are eager to kickstart your own subscription, you can find out more about them here.

Full List of Impacted Markets:

Albania



Algeria



Andorra



Azerbaijan



Bahamas



Bahrain



Bangladesh



Barbados



Belarus



Belize



Bermuda



Bolivia



Bosnia And Herzegovina



Brazil



Bulgaria



Cambodia



Cameroon



Cayman Islands



China



Colombia



Croatia



Czech Republic



Ecuador



Egypt



El Salvador



French Guiana



French Polynesia



Georgia



Ghana



Guadeloupe



Guatemala



Guernsey



Guyana



Hong Kong



Hungary



Iceland



India



Indonesia



Iraq



Isle Of Man



Israel



Ivory Coast



Jamaica



Jersey



Jordan



Kazakhstan



Kenya



Kuwait



Lebanon



Libya



Lithuania



Malaysia



Maldives



Martinique



Mauritius



Mayotte



Moldova



Mongolia



Morocco



Myanmar



Nepal



New Caledonia



Nigeria



North Macedonia



Norway



Oman



Pakistan



Palestine



Peru



Philippines



Poland



Qatar



Réunion Island



Romania



Saint Martin (French Part)



Saint Pierre And Miquelon



Saudi Arabia



Senegal



Serbia



Seychelles



Singapore



South Africa



South Korea



Sri Lanka



Sweden



Taiwan



Thailand



Trinidad And Tobago



Tunisia



Turkey



United Arab Emirates



United Kingdom



Vietnam



Wallis And Futuna



Yemen



What do you think of this subscription update? Do you think Crunchyroll's price needs any more adjusting? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.