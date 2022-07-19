Crunchyroll to Cut Subscription Price in Nearly 100 Regions
Crunchyroll has become the home of anime online, and the streaming service has expanded its reach quite a bit over the years. With its recent acquisition of Funimation, the company has grown to new heights and services well over a hundred markets. And now, it seems about 100 of those regions are getting a price cut from Crunchyroll.
According to the service, the monthly subscription price is being lowered in nearly 100 regions. For the full list of impacted markets, you can read on below. But for those who are curious, no – the United States is not part of the deal.
In fact, Crunchyroll pushed forward a price increase in 2019 for users in the United States, Great Britain, Australia, and the Nordics. In 2020, the service went on to expand its subscriptions by creating different service tiers. And as of this year, Crunchyroll did end the ability to watch shows for free with ads. However, this change only impacts shows that were released this spring and on.
If you are unfamiliar with Crunchyroll's subscription tiers, there are three offered at the moment. The 'fan' plan costs about $8 USD monthly and gives ad-free access to shows including simulcasts. The middle tier is called 'mega fan' and costs $10 with perks like offline viewing. And finally, the third tier is 'ultimate fan' at $15. This monthly subscription allows streaming on up to six devices plus Crunchyroll Store discounts and free swag. So if you are eager to kickstart your own subscription, you can find out more about them here.
Full List of Impacted Markets:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cayman Islands
- China
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guernsey
- Guyana
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Isle Of Man
- Israel
- Ivory Coast
- Jamaica
- Jersey
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Martinique
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- New Caledonia
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palestine
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Qatar
- Réunion Island
- Romania
- Saint Martin (French Part)
- Saint Pierre And Miquelon
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Trinidad And Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Vietnam
- Wallis And Futuna
- Yemen
What do you think of this subscription update? Do you think Crunchyroll's price needs any more adjusting? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.