Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to Premiere First Episodes at Crunchyroll Expo

Mob Psycho 100 will be holding a special premiere for its first episodes at Crunchyroll Expo this year! Mob Psycho 100 is currently in the works on its major comeback with its highly anticipated third season later this year, and Crunchyroll previously confirmed that they will stream the new episodes alongside their initial premiere this Fall. Fans have been anxious to see the new season as soon as possible, and a few fans got to see some of it in action during the special panel celebration the third season during Anime Expo this year. But they won't be the only lucky ones.

While those in attendance at Anime Expo got to see the new opening theme song in action, which has been announced to be titled "1" as performed by a returning Mob Choir, it was officially announced during the panel that fans attending Crunchyroll Expo later this Summer will be able to check out a special premiere of the first two episodes of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. It's yet to be revealed exactly when during the convention this will take place, but it's a huge new reason to attend the event for those looking for one final push.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

Crunchyroll Expo will be taking place on August 5-7 at the San Joe Mcenery Convention Center, and will be featuring some online material for interested fans. It's yet to be revealed which events will be exclusive to either offering, but a major premiere like this is likely going to be something fans need to attend in person. As for what to expect from the third season, Crunchyroll will be streaming Mob Psycho 100 when it debuts Season 3 in Japan this October, but a concrete release date has yet to be set for the new episodes.

They tease the third season as such, "Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?" You can catch the first two seasons streaming with the service too to catch up in time.

