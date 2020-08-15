Crunchyroll Trends on Social Media Following Major Piracy Site Shutdown
Major piracy website, KissAnime, has been shutdown as anime and manga licensors in Japan continue their aggressive crackdown on piracy, and surprisingly Crunchyroll has been trending on social media as fans flock to the service as an alternative to the infamous site. As many who used the site bemoan the fact that free anime will not be available through the site anymore, other fans are pointing to Crunchyroll and Funimation as high quality, safer, and paid alternatives to the free site usually full of malware and ads. It's led to a strange clash among anime fans.
Those who defend the use of piracy site point to the fact that it helps creators by either inspiring fans to buy merchandise or official releases, and that not every anime is available in every territory. But the other side of the argument points out Crunchyroll and Funimation's free options along with its same day release schedule.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Crunchyroll now that another major piracy website has shutdown, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
The Voice Behind My Hero Academia's Aizawa Speaks!
prevnext
Fuck #kissanime and the pirates who have supported them. Sign up for a Funimation or Crunchyroll subscription and support the thing you love so damn much, instead of stealing from creators. If you're actively stealing from anime creators you're not a fan, you're a scumbag. https://t.co/eA7BCzUXkH— Christopher Wehkamp (@ChrisWehkamp) August 15, 2020
"Me With Crunchyroll"
prevnext
Everyone crying about #kissanime getting taken down
Me with crunchyroll: pic.twitter.com/pET7lIcBoL— 𝕯𝖚𝖙𝖈𝖍 𝖛𝖆𝖓 𝖉𝖊𝖗 𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖉𝖊 (@dutchoutlawder) August 15, 2020
Meme Worth a Thousand Words
prevnext
kissanime: taken down
crunchyroll & funimation: pic.twitter.com/lAOKCaoMU4— X✨ (@h0kaqethethird) August 15, 2020
It is What it is...
prevnext
People who pay for Crunchyroll and Funimation rn... pic.twitter.com/12662QpXhu— TheSwordOfDarkrai (@Sword_darkrai17) August 15, 2020
Stacked with Streamers
prevnext
Everyone: RIP Kissanime
Me with VRV/Crunchyroll, Hulu, Funimation and Netflix. pic.twitter.com/iXgdhNwBUj— Tillua Zoldyck 🖤🤎✊🏽 (@tilyaT_) August 15, 2020
Is This True?
prevnext
How people who use Crunchyroll,VRV,etc look like seeing all the pirate weebs being miserable pic.twitter.com/d5P7407KbD— Sharky_Splitz🤎 |Noelle Nation|CW: Koyo-monogatari (@S_Splitz) August 15, 2020
"WE?!?!?"
prevnext
“Kissanime got shut down what we gonna watch anime on now”
Me with my Crunchyroll premium: pic.twitter.com/bYdIggHMLK— Incognito (@Incognitoburner) August 15, 2020
The Final Blow?
prev
Crunchyroll after finding out Kissanime got taken down... pic.twitter.com/BSzGZOp0W9— ⛩𝙆𝙖𝙞𝙤𝙠𝙖𝙣𝙟𝙞 ⛩ (@kaiokanji_) August 15, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.