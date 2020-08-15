Crunchyroll Trends on Social Media Following Major Piracy Site Shutdown

Major piracy website, KissAnime, has been shutdown as anime and manga licensors in Japan continue their aggressive crackdown on piracy, and surprisingly Crunchyroll has been trending on social media as fans flock to the service as an alternative to the infamous site. As many who used the site bemoan the fact that free anime will not be available through the site anymore, other fans are pointing to Crunchyroll and Funimation as high quality, safer, and paid alternatives to the free site usually full of malware and ads. It's led to a strange clash among anime fans.

Those who defend the use of piracy site point to the fact that it helps creators by either inspiring fans to buy merchandise or official releases, and that not every anime is available in every territory. But the other side of the argument points out Crunchyroll and Funimation's free options along with its same day release schedule.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Crunchyroll now that another major piracy website has shutdown, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!