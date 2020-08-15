Anime Fans Are Mixed About The Biggest Anime Piracy Site Shut Down

Kiss Anime and Kiss Manga were two of the biggest piracy sites for both mediums, and earlier this morning, those who run the sites reported that recent Japan policies and laws on piracy have resulted in their respective closures and fans are posting some mixed responses to the news. With legal sites like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, and others offering a number of anime series to watch, there are definitely outlets for fans of the mediums to dive into.

