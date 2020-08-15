Anime Fans Are Mixed About The Biggest Anime Piracy Site Shut Down
Kiss Anime and Kiss Manga were two of the biggest piracy sites for both mediums, and earlier this morning, those who run the sites reported that recent Japan policies and laws on piracy have resulted in their respective closures and fans are posting some mixed responses to the news. With legal sites like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, and others offering a number of anime series to watch, there are definitely outlets for fans of the mediums to dive into.
What do you think of the closing of Kiss Anime and Kiss Manga?
The Memes Are Unleashed
Everyone : rip kissanime with tombstones or sad memes😭😞🗿
Me and my boys : pic.twitter.com/epscb6VHP6— 🔥loli explosion✨megumin's staff🍭 (@AnswerIsMegumin) August 15, 2020
A Moment of Silence
Let’s share a moment of silence for Kissanime , you’ll be missed! pic.twitter.com/WMRdqnOgkk— Boogie FM (@StBrok) August 15, 2020
It Definitely Hurts For Some
while i agree with supporting translators and studios directly i will miss kissanime as the only website that archived very old anime that no other website or legal streaming service has pic.twitter.com/NerCCeKNGA— 𝙈𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙤 @ thesis...😷 (@supermmairoland) August 15, 2020
The Tears Are Flowing
They really shut kissanime down forever bro... my chest 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/yNcfUhOEg8— malcolm x² 👺🌊 (@Malcolm_Milord) August 15, 2020
Rest In Peace Some Say
RIP Kissanime, thank you for supporting my broke ass throughout the years. I will never forget pic.twitter.com/fSUBL2CN7o— Daniel (@Goose_Man23) August 15, 2020
A Serious Death Note Moment
RIP Kissanime man ;-;-;-;-; I loved that site so much aaaa #ripkissanime #kissanime pic.twitter.com/W28MAcbhwN— 🐾💚Clovy and Rezzy💙🐾 (@RezVulpes) August 15, 2020
Some Aren't Ok
Kissanime got taken down??! no one talk to me I'm not okay 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddi7H1Dra— Anitwt simp rehabilitation center (@AnitwRehab) August 15, 2020
There Are Definitely Winners
Crunchyroll and Funimation after hearing Kissanime is finally gone: pic.twitter.com/Rs2d2Fkkr1— 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝑺𝒊𝒏 ✨ (@PridefuISin) August 15, 2020
