Crunchyroll’s Biggest Shonen Jump Anime of The Year Reveals Dub Release

One of the most anticipated Shonen Jump anime of the year made its premiere this month as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. Marriagetoxin is an acclaimed Shonen Jump action series written by Joumyaku and illustrated by Mizuki Yoda. The manga began serialization in 2022 and completely won fans over with the incredible adaptation by Bones Film. The series has only released three episodes so far, but it’s easily one of the most hyped anime of the season, which is packed with all kinds of exciting shows. Along with the release of the third episode, the anime also debuted the English dub.

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The anime drops new episodes on Crunchyroll every Tuesday at 7:30 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. The dub episodes will be released at the same time, although they will be behind the subbed release. The official website of Crunchyroll confirms the cast and crew, including the voices behind Hikaru (Ethan Gallardo), Mei (Brittney Karbowski), Akari (Taylor Murphy), and more. On the other hand, the anime is also streaming on Netflix, but it’s limited to selected regions in Asia. The streaming service also hasn’t shared any updates on the dubbed release so far, which is why fans can catch up on Crunchyroll instead.

What Is Marriagetoxin About?

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Filled with intense action, intriguing characters, and adorable moments, Marriagetoxin is considered one of the best Shonen Jump series of the 2020s. The story centers around Hikaru Gero, a man who comes from a clan of hitmen that has existed for hundreds of years. It’s one of the most elite clans of hitmen in the country, renowned as the Poison Clan for their mastery of poisons and traps. Feared in the underworld for their specialized techniques, their assassins are infamous for tactical defense and indirect kills that deal with the targets right away, without giving them a chance to escape.

Although his skills as a hitman are unparalleled, Hikaru’s social life is nonexistent since he never attended school and lived his life in the shadows. Despite having no prospects of marriage, he is forced into a corner when his clan gives him a warning to marry and produce an heir. The clan fears their lineage would dissolve in Hikaru’s generation, and he has no choice but to comply if he wants to save his sister from an arranged marriage.

Knowing that his sister wouldn’t want to be separated from her girlfriend, Hikaru takes it upon himself to protect Akari’s happiness. Left with no choice, he offers a sham marriage to his target, Mei Kinosaki, a well-known marriage swindler. It doesn’t take long for him to learn Mei’s secret as the duo enters a strategic partnership to accomplish their individual goals. After the Introduction Arc, the story continues to the Water User Arc, where Mei convinces Hikaru to start a project that consists of helping others, bringing him a new set of challenges to deal with.

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