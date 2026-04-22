Shonen Jump’s Hottest Series Is All Set For Anime Announcement After Latest Update

March 2026 was a major disappointment for Kagurabachi fans as the anime rumors were found to be groundless. The acclaimed Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Takeru Hokazono began serialization in September 2023 and immediately captured readers’ attention, becoming viral right after its first chapter. The total volume sales recorded in October 2025 confirmed that the manga has over 3 million copies in circulation, and the numbers continue to increase exponentially since then. The series already has a wide global fanbase, eagerly awaiting an anime adaptation. While it’s more or less guaranteed that it will get an anime adaptation, fans are still awaiting an official announcement.

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On March 16th, anime rumors began circulating after an X handle for a Kagurabachi anime was spotted, which turned out to be a misunderstanding. Even reliable accounts such as @WSJ_manga on X shared the information in a now-deleted post. However, the latest update confirms that the wait is almost over since the series will be making a major announcement on April 27th, 2026. @WSJ_manga also confirmed that the sub-domains for the anime and comic have also been created, implying that the anime announcement is just a few days away. While anime rumors have been circulating since 2024, this is the first time that the series itself is hyping an announcement on such a massive scale.

Kagurabachi Anime Is Already On a Path to Success

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

It’s rarely ever seen, even in Shonen Jump, that a manga would spark this much excitement right after its debut. It’s already one of the most successful series in the magazine, and an anime adaptation will only skyrocket its popularity. The series has been under the public eye since the first chapter was released, which is why there was never any doubt about an anime announcement, even if the news came later than expected.

The anime rumors have been going around since 2024, less than a year after the manga’s debut, when a report confirmed that Shueisha applied to trademark the series across various categories, including animation. These trademarks are crucial for securing rights related to anime projects, leading readers to view this piece of information as an encouraging sign.

Additionally, in December 2024, Toyo Keizai reported that CygamesPictures, being labeled as a “CyberAgent x Shochiku Production,” will be working on the anime adaptation. These rumors only helped popularize the manga even more, and now the announcement might be closer than expected.

What Is Kagurabachi About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Kagurabachi incorporates themes of revenge, family, tradition, and destiny into its intense plot, centering around a quest for vengeance. The story follows Chihiro Rokuhira, an 18-year-old, who takes possession of his father’s last legendary sword to avenge his death at the hands of a rival sorcerer group. He is on the path of hunting down all the members of the group and reclaiming the other blades they stole from his father.

The manga concluded its first part in February 2026 and commenced its Part 2 with a new arc one week later. The first part is divided into three arcs, with the third arc, Sword Bearer Assassination, being the longest one so far. The story has taken a drastic turn as the first part concludes, where Chihiro is one step closer to achieving his childhood dream and becoming more like his father.

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