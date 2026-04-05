Crunchyroll Confirms a New List of Series Coming in Spring 2026

The Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and the lineup looks as exciting as ever. 2026 kicked off with some of the biggest anime in recent years, including Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and many more. Additionally, the Winter 2026 lineup also included a few surprise hits, such as Sentenced to be a Hero and Journal the Witch. Now that the Winter 2026 anime season has wrapped up, fans are all ready for a new season and a new set of releases. As always, Crunchyroll will be adding dozens of series to its library and streaming new episodes weekly after the Japanese broadcast.

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As the largest anime streaming platform in the world, Crunchyroll offers all kinds of series across various regions, including the new ones that you won’t be able to find on Netflix or anywhere else. The latest anime season marks the return of some of the best anime with sequels, including Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3 and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World Season 4. Additionally, some of the most anticipated series, such as Witch Hat Atelier and Daemons of the Shadow Realm, are also making their debuts. The new list includes one sequel and some incredibly underrated shows.

Crunchyroll’s New Spring 2026 Lineup Includes 8 More Series

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

On April 1st, the official website of Crunchyroll updated the Spring 2026 lineup. Half of these series have already been released, and they are all exclusive to this platform for now. The list includes:

Ace of the Diamond Act II – Season 2

Always a Catch!

Haibara’s Teenage New Game+

Killed Again, Mr. Detective

My Ribdiculous Reincarnation

Pardon the Intrusion, I’m Home!

RILAKKUMA

The Classroom of a Black Cat And a Witch

Ace of the Diamond is returning with a sequel more than six years after the first season ended. It’s an acclaimed sports anime based on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga series. The first season was produced by Madhouse, but the acclaimed studio is collaborating with Production I.G. for Season 2. The series will be released on April 5th, 2026, although the platform has yet to confirm the timing. The anime will be available across regions such as North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

On the other hand, Always a Catch, Haibara’s Teenage New Game+, Killed Again, Mr. Detective, and RILAKKUMA have already made their debuts. Aside from Ace of the Diamond, all the other shows in the list are quite underrated, although a lot of them seem promising for now. More details on the release date, streaming time, and availability based on regions have been shared on the official website. So far, this appears to be the final slate of the Spring 2026 anime season, unless Crunchyroll adds something new at the last moment. The list is packed with action, historical, and all kinds of intriguing anime, so don’t forget to check it out and mark your calendars.

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