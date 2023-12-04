Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 Patch Notes Released Revealing Huge New Features

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.01 is out tomorrow on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and while it's not as big or as important as Update 2.0, it's still a major update and one of the biggest released for the game since its launch in 2020. To this end, it includes both new content and some major new features, including the addition of a metro system, something players have wanted in the game since the game was revealed and since they learned it was in development at one point before being cut presumably to free up resources.

While we know everything the update does, courtesy of official patch notes straight from CD Projekt Red, we don't know what the file size the update is going to be. That said, it's safe to expect a meaty file size and potentially lengthy download considering the length and content of the patch notes.

New Features

V's issue with their NCART City Pass is resolved and they can now travel between the 19 metro stations located throughout Night City on 5 different lines via fast travel or riding the train itself while gazing out the window and watching the world go by.

V will now be able to invite their love interest to spend some time together in any of the apartments. Hangouts are a repeatable, unlimited event that become available once the romance path with a given character has concluded.

You can now listen to the radio while on foot (or while riding the NCART train) using the new Radioport feature. Available while you explore, it switches seamlessly to car radio whenever you get in a vehicle and turns off when quest-specific music starts playing. It is now also possible to adjust the volume directly in the radio window.

Added replayable car races V can take part in after finishing The Beast in Me. Look for race flag icons on the map and win the races to get eddies and a discount for the Autofixer website. Additionally, we improved the racers' AI to make them more competitive and made enhancements so that the whole experience is much more fun!

Sightseeing binoculars in various scenic spots have been added as another way to appreciate Night City's vistas.

REST OF THE PATCH NOTES -- Including New Vehicles, Games Fixes, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular and reemerging open-world RPG, click here.