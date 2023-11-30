Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Project Not Arriving Until 2025 or Later

Back in October, CD Projekt Red announced a new live-action project based on Cyberpunk 2077. At the time, very little information was revealed; we don't even know if this project will be a streaming series or a movie! The one thing CD Projekt Red did reveal is that the project is in development from Anonymous Content. During CD Projekt Red's third quarter financial results, the company briefly touched on the live-action project after being asked about plans to "nurture this IP going forward." In his response, CD Projekt Red chief commercial officer Michal Nowakowski gave something of a release window.

"...in terms of the Cyberpunk IP we're going to be nurturing and developing it through activities going beyond the game as well -- in the scope of the franchise flywheel that we have running. We're not really discussing specifics here, but one of the directions we'll be moving in next year is the project announced with Anonymous Content -- but that's not going to be the only thing. Again -- more to come as we progress through 2024. It's definitely not going to be quiet."

From those comments, it seems fans will be waiting until 2025 or later to see the project. However, Nowakowski's comments seem to indicate that CD Projekt Red will have other Cyberpunk 2077 content for fans to enjoy in 2024. What that is remains to be seen, but it won't take the form of another expansion; CD Projekt Red has already confirmed that the game will not be getting a second expansion after Phantom Liberty.

More About Anonymous Content

For those unfamiliar with Anonymous Content, the production company was founded in 1999. Over the last two and a half decades, Anonymous Content has been involved with a number of high-profile movies and TV shows, including The Revenant, True Detective, and The OA. Cyberpunk 2077 is not the only video game adaptation that the company is currently involved with; the company is currently producing an adaptation of Square Enix's Life is Strange.

In CD Projekt's official announcement, the company noted that "Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, and Bard Dorros will produce on behalf of Anonymous Content alongside Charlie Scully." As production on the project gets underway, hopefully CD Projekt Red will have more to reveal, including casting information.

Cyberpunk 2077's Changed Narrative

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020, few could have predicted its journey. After years of hype, the game was released in a bug-filled state, and the poor performance of the console versions resulted in Cyberpunk 2077 being pulled from the PlayStation Store for several months. Over the last three years, CD Projekt Red has managed to turn that narrative around through various patches, and the release of the critcally-acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion. The highly-successful Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series that launched in 2022 also led to increased interest in the game. The Cyberpunk franchise has greater momentum than ever before, and it will be interesting to see how CD Projekt Red builds on that throughout 2024.

