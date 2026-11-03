Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Releases Surprise Prequel Music Video – Watch Now

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has returned with a new music video that highlights a special piece of Weak Kingsley’s past before the events of the series, and it makes it all that much more heartbreaking. Although the debut season of the series adapting CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 franchise seemed to come to a complete end for its story, a second season of the series has been able to continue it with a new set of characters making their way through Night City. It was a success in its own right too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 also came to a complete end for its own characters and story at the end of its ten episode run. While fans are waiting to find out whether or not the franchise will continue with a third season in the future, it’s still staying active with a special new music video highlighting how Weak and Alvida first met. You can check it out in action with the video for “Watson” from Petite Meller ft. Oslo Green below.

Surprise Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Prequel Reveals More of Weak’s Past

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Directed by Jack-Amin Ibrahim, it’s no surprise that Weak and Alvida’s first meeting is the focus of this new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 video either. Although he’s not at the center of the main conflict through the series, Weak is an integral part in many of the characters’ stories as they intertwine with one another. Revealing to Comicbook in an interview ahead of the new season’s release, showrunner Bartosz Szytbor explained that Weak was the first character he had in mind for the new series as early as during development of the first season.

“He’s my favorite character. He was the first,” Szytbor began. “While working on Edgerunners, I had him in the back of my head as a reverse version of David…Another parallel, the relationship between David and Gloria, his mother, that we see the consequences of it, of the way the relationship looked like. But we see that from the perspective of a child, not mother. So then I thought, let’s now show the relationship between a father and a daughter, but mostly from his perspective and how he needs to rethink who he really is.” But now with this extra bit of context, we get a little more of what makes Weak tick.

Is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 3 Going to Happen?

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a success for both of its seasons thus far, so naturally fans are hoping to see a third season release with Netflix next. When asked about this, Szytbor told ComicBook that everything would need to line up perfectly again for a third season to happen, but it’s not impossible, “There’s a lot of stories to tell in Night City and beyond, so you never know. But not only my, but I think the whole studio’s approach, [CD Projekt RED’s], is that there always needs to be a perfect story and a perfect director, artist, or a studio that will be able to pull off this story.”

The showrunner is not entirely opposed to the idea of a continuation for the series, but there are a lot of factors needing to be lined up to get there, “So if the stars align and will be able to create something high quality again, then yes. But if there’s no perfect story or no perfect director with his unique or her unique voice, then maybe it will be just two Edgerunners.” But what do you think of this new look into Weak’s past? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.