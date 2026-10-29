5 Dark Fantasy Anime to Watch on Netflix in November 2026

Netflix is undoubtedly one of the biggest anime streaming platforms in recent years, and it’s no understatement to call it the second biggest after Crunchyroll. The platform has achieved this by offering a wide range of anime to stream, along with several exclusive titles released over the years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This has made it the go-to anime platform for some fans, even over Crunchyroll. This year has been another great one for Netflix’s anime lineup, and considering that the platform is known for featuring dark series, it has delivered the same with anime as well. These five series, either released this year or returning with a new season, showcase their dark fantasy elements.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

One of the most popular genres in the anime industry is shonen, and the modern shonen hit Jujutsu Kaisen is something everyone is watching. Netflix has always had every season of the series except the latest one. However, the third season arrived on the platform after its run ended in July and immediately garnered impressive streaming numbers. So, if anyone skipped Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 because it wasn’t available on Netflix, they can certainly add it to their watchlist for November.

This season proved that the anime continues to get darker as it unfolds the Culling Game arc. It introduces characters and motivations rooted in centuries of history, all culminating in epic dark fantasy fights, deaths, and tragedies. There is no better shonen action anime for fans to watch this year than Jujutsu Kaisen.

4) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is a completely new anime that arrived this year and immediately surprised fans with its epic premiere, showcasing an unexpected tragedy unfolding in a village. As the series progresses, it continues to surprise viewers with its epic twists, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. What makes this anime even more special is that it is the second manga series from the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist.

The anime arrived on Crunchyroll in the spring of this year, but it also began streaming on Netflix during the summer season. As of this writing, 18 of the first season’s 24 episodes are available on Netflix, with the remaining episodes set to arrive by mid-December. It is an epic anime fans can watch on Netflix this November and follow through to its completion on the platform, as the anime’s second season is already in production.

3) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

Chainsmoker Cat might just be the most different anime of 2026, arriving on Netflix with its adult themes and a fantasy story that arguably gets darker with every new episode. The series is set in a world where beastfolk, hybrids of cats and humans, exist. It centers around a catgirl who is obsessed with smoking, spending the last of her money on cigarettes without caring about anything else. While this might seem like a fun and antic premise, the anime explores the darker elements of human emotions.

The series depicts several characters struggling with substance abuse and addiction, using dark comedy to discourage smoking and other harmful habits. The darker reality is that these characters turn to such habits because of past traumas and difficult lives. It is one of the most unusual and bizarre anime you will find on Netflix this year.

2) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

Image Courtesy of David Production

Netflix has secured exclusive streaming rights to several anime, and one of the most famous franchises it has gotten its hands on is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Its latest installment first arrived in March this year, setting the stage for what the anime would become. Steel Ball Run is even more bizarre than the franchise’s previous installments, centering its entire premise on a horse race in which characters compete for the prize. It features characters doing everything they can to win the race.

So far, the series has revealed just how brutal its dark fantasy elements can be, with characters willing to do whatever it takes to kill and eliminate their opponents. At the center of this chaos are two characters who have bonded and are determined to win the race together while inspiring each other. Steel Ball Run is dark and bizarre, and as of this writing, six episodes have been released, with more arriving throughout November until the episode count reaches 11.

1) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Courtesy of Netflix

One of the best exclusive anime Netflix has ever offered is arguably Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime adaptation based on the famous video game Cyberpunk 2077. The first installment arrived in 2022 and won the Anime of the Year award for its epic original storytelling. It captured the perfect dark sci-fi fantasy vibe that the franchise stands for, bringing out the bittersweet nature of Night City. While the first installment of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of the best anime you can watch anytime, November is the perfect time to revisit the series because of its second installment.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 continues to explore Night City while introducing new characters and stories. Its 10 episodes are just as dark, sad, and ruthless as those of the first season. If you have a Netflix subscription in November 2026, there is arguably no better anime to watch to get the most out of your subscription.