Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Showrunner Addresses Anime’s Future After Season 2 Finale

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has brought the anime series to yet another conclusive end, and the showrunner behind it all opened up to ComicBook about the potential future of the franchise after that finale. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made a lot of waves with fans when it first hit as it ended in a way that pretty much was the end of its story. That’s why it was very surprising to find a second series introduce a whole new story of its own. But it’s also come to its own conclusive end as well.

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Speaking to ComicBook to celebrate the sequel’s release with Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 showrunner Bartosz Sztybor opened up about the possibility of more episodes, characters or stories in the future. It seems like it’s going to be tougher to happen as while Sztybor remarks, “You never know,” the showrunner also went on to say that it would take “a perfect story and a perfect director, artist, or a studio that will be able to pull off this story.” It’s not impossible, but continuing with more is not something approached lightly.

Will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Return With Season 3?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Akari Kito as Talia Yang in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Cr. NETFLIX © 2026

“You never know,” Sztybor began. “There’s a lot of stories to tell in Night City and beyond, so you never know.” But where it gets complicated is the story a third round would need to tell, “But not only my, but I think the whole studio’s approach, [CD Projekt RED’s], is that there always needs to be a perfect story and a perfect director, artist, or a studio that will be able to pull off this story. So if the stars align and will be able to create something high quality again, then yes. But if there’s no perfect story or no perfect director with his unique or her unique voice, then maybe it will be just two Edgerunners.”

As the showrunner puts it, it’s not outside of the realm of possibility for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to continue with a third story in the future. It’s just going to take a lot for that to happen as the showrunner notes that there are several versions of “perfect” that all need to line up for everyone involved to be happy enough to move forward. Much like the first two seasons, it needs a collaborative effort between all the creators and studios involved. It’s not a total “no,” but it’s as far from as definitive of a “yes” that fans might have hoped for.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Was Never Going to Be a Sequel

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Sztybor explained that while writing the scripts for the first Edgerunners series, he already had some stories and ideas in mind for other Edgerunners. “There were a few, but I thought the best approach would be to tell a story that will be a mirror and a dialogue. So I’m in a constant dialogue with season one.” In writing this second series, the showrunner also explained that there was never an option in mind for a direct sequel to David Martinez’s story in the first season, “There was never an option to do a classic proper sequel, to resurrect David. No, no, we don’t want to do things like that.”

“But I somehow wanted to show that there are always consequences to your choices and even you can die, but there are still consequences,” the showrunner continued. With Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 continuing to explore those themes as seeing these new characters’ actions impact the world in many other ways, there might be hope for more in the future. For now, however, make sure to check out both seasons now streaming with Netflix.

What did you think of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2? Do you want to see the anime return for a third season someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!