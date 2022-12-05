Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners had some of the biggest standout characters of the anime year, and thus it's not really surprising to see how much fans had instantly fallen in love with characters like Lucy. Playing a major role in the series right up until the end, Lucy stood out as a heroine unlike many of the other anime we have gotten to see over the course of the year. Thankfully artist Yaya Han has tapped into this perfectly with a cool take on Lucy with cosplay shared by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Instagram. Check it out below:

How to Check Out Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

If you're curious to check out the anime for yourself, you can now find Cyberpunk: Edgerunners streaming with Netflix. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi with Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, Yoh Yoshinari as character designer and animation director, with an adapted screenplay from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka, Netflix teases the series as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the series' when it hit Netflix earlier this Fall (which you can find in full here), and if you're wondering whether or not it landed, here's an excerpt, "...Edgerunners is a series that isn't shy about its ultra-violence, and while some of the stars will meet gruesome ends, Trigge was able to help make those scenes hit that much harder when they inevitably happen to a member of the crew that we came to know over the ten episodes. Trigger uses an animation style that is fluid, energetic, and crackling with power along the way, helping to keep your eyes transfixed on the screen in fear that you might miss an animation cell along the way."

What did you think of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Where does it rank among your favorites of the year overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!