Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Releases New Rebecca Art For Game Awards Campaign

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is considered by many to be one of the best new anime series to arrive this year, with Studio TRIGGER teaming up with CD Projekt Red to present a side of Night City that has struck a chord with anime and gaming fans alike. With the anime adaptation having a fairly definitive ending, viewers might not get a season two, but that isn't stopping the anime from trying to leverage its acclaim for the upcoming Game Awards, as TRIGGER has released new art in a bid to win the "Best Adaptation Award".

Edgerunners not just delivered an amazing anime series to fans, it sparked a resurgence in interest of the video game form which it was based, as countless new users dove into Cyberpunk 2077, the game that ran into some serious difficulties during its initial launch but has managed to turn things around in the following months. With the height of the anime's popularity boosting game player numbers to over one million current users, the series has become a success on multiple levels.

Cyberpunk Award

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Official Twitter Account shared the new Rebecca poster in hopes of helping the series to win the Game Awards award, with the anime adaptation presenting a fascinating new side of Night City that became so popular that elements from David's story were added to the game:

Here's what we had to say when it came to Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and its star, David, in our review of the series, which received a perfect "5 Out Of 5" and is definitely a favorite of ours for 2022:

"The series isn't afraid to explore some dark territory, but what works so well about David's story is the light-hearted family he eventually finds in a gang of "Cyberpunks," a.k.a. mercenaries who use their advanced technologies as guns for hire, with the series giving us brief segments exploring each member of the crew's character and how the protagonist fits into their worlds. Edgerunners manages to deftly balance humor and nihilistic story beats shockingly well, while also getting you to root for David along the way."

