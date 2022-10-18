Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Exec Comments on Season 2 Rumors

Cyberpunk is in, and if you happen to love the genre, then you know Netflix did it proud this year with an original anime. In collaboration with CD Projekt Red, Netflix helped bring an anime adaptation of Cyberpunk 2077 to the small screen, and Studio Trigger oversaw the ambitious project. To say it did well would put things lightly, so of course, fans have been curious about the show's future... but it seems the show has nothing on the books.

The word comes straight from Satoru Honma, a Japanese executive with CD Projekt Red. The manager spoke with Famitsu about Cyberpunk in a recent interview, and it was there Honma admitted there are no plans to make a second season.

What's the Deal

According to the exec, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone project from its inception. "However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there's no such thing as 'we are actually working on Season 2 in the background'."

READ MORE: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Sixth Episode is a Masterclass in Storytelling | Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release

"I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback," Honma continued. "Even if we could make more anime in the future, I don't know if it would be Season 2 or something completely different."

As you can see, CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger aren't planning any sort of season two at this time, so Cyberpunk: Edgerunners remains in limbo. Currently, the anime is one of the top-reviewed anime originals on Netflix, and it has been on the service's global top ten list for over a month. From its animation to its pacing, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a masterful show, and you can hardly blame fans for wanting more of it.

What do you make of this latest Cyberpunk update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.