Studio Trigger Breaks Down the Highlights of Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Cyberpunk 2077 first hit video game consoles and PCs thanks to Studio Projekt, giving players the opportunity to create their own character in a technologically advanced world that still has plenty of criminal elements running rampant. With Studio TRIGGER looking to expand upon the world via the upcoming anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Anime Expo saw the animation house diving into further specifics when it came to the future adaptation.

Netflix has become well-versed in the world of video game adaptations, with the likes of Castlevania and The Witcher becoming some fan-favorite series on the streaming service. With the platform currently working on series such as Far Cry, Devil May Cry, and a new Castlevania series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is in good company whenever it arrives on the streaming service.

Studio TRIGGER took the opportunity to reveal new details about their upcoming video game adaptation, with our own Megan Peters covering the panel:

"Trigger admits its team was partially inspired by Blade Runner when it came to designing Lucy. The group wanted to give the character a more mature look as opposed to those found in previous titles with students, kids, and more. And as a whole, Trigger believes its whole cast of characters are attractive.

David's English actor is revealed. It is none other than Zach Aguilar, the dub voice of Tanjior in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. And now, we can add Cyberpunk Edgerunners to his portfolio.

The Trigger team comments on the anime's English dub. Wakabayashi liked how both dubs sounded whether in English or Japanese. And as for the opening animation, well – we get to see it live here at Anime Expo! And to confirm, the opening is epic! Expect lots of gorgeous color and explosions!"

With the series set to arrive on Netflix's streaming service, here's the platform's official description for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

"In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become an edgerunner: a mercenary outlaw."

While no new games have been confirmed that will continue the universe of Cyberpunk, it seems that the franchise is finding plenty of life not just with this new series but also in the world of comic books as well.

