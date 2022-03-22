Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Synopsis Released

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is about to get even bigger, guys. If you didn’t know, the CD Projekt Red game has been developing new projects behind the scenes, and one of its first big spin-offs is coming from Netflix. After all, the streaming service is bankrolling an anime based on the high-tech game, and we’ve gotten our first synopsis for the series!

The update was given by Netflix itself over on Twitter. It was there fans were told the CD Projekt Red x Trigger series is still on track for a 2022 debut. And as for its synopsis, you can read up on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners below:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an animated series “that follows a street kid trying to survive in a tech and body mod-obsessed city of the future. With everything to lose, he chooses to become an edgerunner, a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.”

As you can see above, this new series will follow an original character as he finds himself thrown into the modded life of an outlaw. Fans of the original Cyberpunk 2077 game will surely be able to find favorite spots and NPCs throughout the series once it goes live. And given Trigger’s track record with anime, there is little doubt this futuristic show will be a treat for the eyes.

If you haven’t played Cyberpunk 2077, you can play it on Xbox or PlayStation alongside PC. The game’s description can be found below if you need more details on the best-seller:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in night city, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary Outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberwar, skill set and play style, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think of this new Cyberpunk adaptation? Will you be binging this Netflix series?