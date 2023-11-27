Dandadan Anime Shares Trailer, Poster, and Key Staff

Dandadan fans, it is time to rejoice! After tons of speculation, it seems the rumors have proven true. The hit Shonen Jump+ manga is getting an anime, and the team at Science Saru just shared our first look at the anime courtesy of a trailer-poster drop.

As you can see above, the trailer for Dandadan is nothing short of gorgeous. The reel is filled with vibrant color, and it brings our Dandadan favorites center stage. From ghosts to aliens, everything we wanted to see in this anime adaptation is here, and Dandadan fans are loving Science Saru's take on the manga.

Now for those curious, the key staff for the Dandadan anime has been released. Yukinobu Tatsu will help supervise the series as they created the original manga. As for the anime's director, Fuga Yamashiro is heading to bat while Hiroshi Seko oversees series composition. Naoyuki Honda has been recruited for character designs while creature designs are done by Yoshimichi Kameda. And as for music, Kensuki Ushio has been brought on board to score the show.

From its trailer to its poster, the Dandadan anime is looking very impressive already. Hopes are high for this long-awaited adaptation, and given Dandadan's success, it is easy to see why. Despite being a digital-only title, Dandadan has been a huge hit with readers both in Japan and overseas. Science Saru has the opportunity to turn Dandadan into an even bigger hit with its anime. So when the show drops next year, you can bet fans will turn up in mass.

For those unfamiliar with Dandadan, the manga is easy to find these days. It can be read in English through the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Dandadan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

