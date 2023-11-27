Dandadan Anime Announced by Science Saru

It is finally happening! The genius minds at Science Saru are gearing up for a huge project. Following the success of Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Science Saru has announced its next anime, and it turns out Dandadan is on the horizon.

Yes, that is right. Dandadan is getting its very own anime. The hit manga is getting an adaptation by Science Saru, and the studio has confirmed the TV anime is slated to debut in 2024.

As you can imagine, this official reveal has fans on a high as rumors began swirling about Dandadan weeks ago. Reports went live suggesting an anime was in the works, so it did not take long for fans to speculate about its studio. Many netizens suggest Science Saru for Dandadan given its unique aesthetic. Other fans were quick to pitch Studio Bones or David Production, but it seems Science Saru was the winner in the end.

If you are not familiar with Dandadan, the hit series began its run in Shonen Jump+ just over two years ago. Created by Yukinobu Tatsu, the supernatural rom-com has been praised for its thrilling humor. So of course, what better studio is there to handle Dandadan than Science Saru?

For those wanting to know more about Dandadan, the manga is available on the Shonen Jump app in English. It tells the story of a high school girl named Momo Ayase who firmly believes in ghost. She makes a bet with classmate Okarun who believes aliens exist but not spirits. In order to find out who is right, the students begin dabbling with occult society, and they discover a shocking truth: aliens and ghosts both exist!

What do you think about this big anime announcement? Will you be tuning into Dandadan? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!