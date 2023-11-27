Demon Slayer Studio Teases the Anime's Next Big Update

By now, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has proven its hype. Since the series began, its supernatural plot hooked fans, and the Demon Slayer anime turned the Shonen Jump success into a global phenomenon. With three seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer is eager to tackle its next on-screen arc, and the anime's studio has just confirmed a big season four update.

The information comes straight from Demon Slayer's official social media channels. Posting to fans, the anime confirmed its next anime promo reel will be released in a matter of days. It seems ufotable has secured a December 10th release date for the promo, so Demon Slayer fans can brace themselves.

"Promotional Reel 2024 will be released simultaneously worldwide at 21:00 on Sunday, December 10th," ufotable shared with fans. "In addition to YouTube and streaming services around the world, a broadcast on cable TV has been ordered for Fuji TV."

So far, ufotable has not said what's in store for this anime update, but Demon Slayer already set the stakes. When the show wrapped season three, Demon Slayer confirmed a fourth season was in the works. The next anime will adapt the manga's Hashira Training arc, so the stakes are getting even higher for Tanjiro. Hopefully, ufotable is prepared to release a sneak-peek at this upcoming arc on December 10th. So if you are not caught up with the Demon Slayer anime, you might want to get binging ASAP.

If you are not familiar with Demon Slayer, the anime and manga are easy to find now. The show can be found on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll while the Demon Slayer manga is available in full through the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Demon Slayer below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What do you think about this latest Demon Slayer anime teaser? Are you ready for whatever season three has in store? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!