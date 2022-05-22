Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Sets Season 4 Release Date With New Trailer

✖

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is one of the many franchises returning to heat up screens later this Summer, and now it has officially set a release date with a new trailer teasing what is to coming in Season 4! The third season of the anime wrapped up its run back in Fall 2020, and it was announced not long after that there were already plans in place to continue the series with a new season. Now after much waiting, the fourth season is now kicking off this Summer and will pit Bell Cranel and the Hestia Familia against a Labyrinth for its next major arc.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has confirmed that Season 4 of the anime (which carries the subtitle of "New Arc: Labyrinth") will premiere on July 22nd in Japan. It's been revealed that the new opening theme for the season is titled "Tento" as performed by sajou no hana, and the new ending theme for the season is titled "Guide" as performed by Saori Hayami. The newest chapter looks back on Bell's journey throughout the first three seasons and teases a little of what to expect from the new episodes. You can check it out below as released by Warner Bros. Japan:

If you wanted to catch up with Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? before the new season hits this July, you can now find all three seasons (which you can currently also find on Hulu), its OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film streaming with HIDIVE. The series is officially described as such, "In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn't go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals."

What do you think? Are you excited to see DanMachi making its return with Season 4 this July? What did you think of the first three seasons and movie? What are you hoping to see in the new season?