‘Death Note’ Star Lakeith Stanfield Gives Own Take On Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Death Note may be working on a sequel behind the scenes at Netflix, but Lakeith Stanfield has other things to do in the meantime. The up-and-coming actor stirred up some buzz with his portrayal of L in the anime live-action adaptation awhile back, but it seems the actor is channeling a very different person these days.

Over on Instagram, Stanfield posted a short video showing off what appears to be his take on the Joker. The clip, which can be found below, sees the actor doing various close-ups on his face as a slow song plays overhead.

For fans of the Joker, the tune will be a familiar one. The song was connected to the DC Comics icon last week when a first-look at Joaquin Phoenix's Joker went live. The actor, who will bring the character to life in a solo movie, debuted his in-character look after director Todd Phillips posted a behind-the-scenes reel.

View this post on Instagram ... makeup by me Song by guess who laughing A post shared by Lakeith Stanfield (@lakeithstanfield3) on Sep 25, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

Now, it looks like Stanfield is giving his take on the baddie's newest iteration, and he wants everyone to know he did his make-up himself.

Given the actor's resume, it would be interesting to see how Stanfield would handle a role like the Joker. He's appeared in numerous critical darlings like Get Out, Selma, and Sorry to Bother You. The actor is also a regular on Atlanta as Darius Epps, so he's got a wide range of roles under his resume. If he wanted to add the Joker to that list, fans would not be too surprised.

For now, it looks like the Joker belongs to Phoenix and Jared Leto, and Stanfield may be revisiting his Death Note days soon. Not long ago, a new report confirmed Netflix is working on a Death Note sequel, but no production details have been made public. If the series follows up from its first film, then Stanfield could easily reprise his role as L, but he'd have to give up the Joker's makeup to do so.

So, could you see Stanfield filling out this role? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Death Note, the original series was created by Tsugumi Ohba, with illustrations by Takeshi Obata. The series is described as such:

"Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?"