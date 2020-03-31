Death Note Celebrates April Fools’ Day with Hilarious Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo Crossover

April Fools’ Day has kicked off in Japan, and while most of the world would rather companies skip out on the jokes this year, Shueisha has found a fun way to celebrate the day with a major return of one of their most notable gag series, Yoshio Sawai’s Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo. Shonen Jump+ has dropped a new one-shot on their website and it hilariously also brings back another Shonen Jump favorite as well, Death Note. If you thought Death Note‘s recent return one-shot was the only new thing we would be seeing from Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata’s franchise, then prepare yourself.

As part of the celebration, a hilarious new “Death Note” one-shot has been dropped to their Jump+ website and instead of featuring its usual character roster, they have all been replaced by characters from Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo such as Don Patch as Light Yagami and Tokoro Tennosuke (known as Jelly Jiggler in the English dub). This also resulted in some hilarious art.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new DEATH NOTE one-shot has been officially published in Jump+.https://t.co/8mMpuxiIvu pic.twitter.com/zjgAUIL6Z0 — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) March 31, 2020

Ending its run back in 2007, Bobobo-bo Bo-Bobo is one of the stand out comedy action series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and is probably more recognized by the anime adaptation that once ran as part of the Toonami programming block when it was still on Cartoon Network. Unfortunately the series had been dormant ever since it came to an end all those years ago, but it was a great to see the franchise come back like this!

Unfortunately the manga is only available in Japanese for now, but that makes the one-shot all the more special since the hilarious imagery of seeing such wacky character designs in the intense and darker world of Death Note is even funnier out of context. If you still wanted more Death Note after this, now is a great time to check out the actual sequel to the original series which would make for a great anime adaptation someday!

Excited to see Yoshio Sawai’s Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo in action again after all this time? Does the series work well with Death Note‘s darker world? What kind of crossovers could be even more hilarious than this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!