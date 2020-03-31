April Fools' Day Cancelled: The Internet Weighs In

No matter how you slice it, we're living in a tough time. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the entire world exists and operates. COVID-19 is claiming lives around the globe, millions of people are staying at home in quarantine, and the economy is falling apart. Things are difficult for everyone at the moment, and the last thing people want to experience is a slew of pranks that set the Internet on fire and cause even further pandemonium. April Fools' Day is on Wednesday, but a ton of folks online are calling for it to be cancelled entirely in 2020.

No one can officially "cancel" something like April Fools' Day. since it's just a theoretical event that people observe. However, the point that those wanting to skip this year are making is that we've collectively been through enough already. Stress and anxiety are at an all-time high, and a fear of pranks and fake headlines for an entire day might be a tad too much.

What's being asked now is for us to simply forget about the national day of pranking others for no reason. In addition to calling for April Fools' to be cancelled, some people are asking that we turn it into a day of positivity instead. Share good news and lift others up, rather than pranking random people on the Internet.

The movement to cancel April Fools' Day 2020 continues to grow on social media. Here's what the people have to say: