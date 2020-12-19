Death Note Resurfaces with New Short Story Anthology

✖

Death Note returned earlier this year with a new manga story that focused on a new owner of the supernatural notebook that allowed Light Yagami to murder countless criminals in an effort to change the world, and it seems as if the franchise created by Tsugumi Ohba is once again returning with a brand new short story anthology. While the details of the stories that will be introduced in this new publication have yet to be revealed, we have to wonder if this will give us new stories for Light or give us new users of the book linked to the Shinigami named Ryuk.

Earlier this year, the sequel to Death Note set up a unique story for the new owner of the notebook in Minoru Tanaka, a young boy around Light's age who acquires Ryuk's favorite item but doesn't use it to kill criminals, but rather attempts to sell it to the highest bidder. Concocting an ingenious scam to make him more money than he would have otherwise seen, the sequel short story involves various nations battling amongst themselves for possession of the book, with even US President Donald Trump making an appearance and personally encountering the terrifying Shinigami of Ryuk! Considering how this story ended, we don't think we'll see a return of Minoru to the series but we definitely don't think we've seen the end of Death Note by a long shot!

Twitter User Ken Xyro shared this first look at the upcoming return to the world of Light Yagami and Ryuk with "Death Note: Collection of Short Stories", which will be released early next year letting fans know that they won't have to wait long to jump back into this world of terror:

There is a "Death Note: Collection of Short Stories" listed for release on February 4, 2021. Original author Tsugumi Ohba and artist Takeshi Obata are credited for it on online stores. • https://t.co/ck0v6Pdt2E pic.twitter.com/b5NHAoVVOf — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) December 17, 2020

Though there are no rumors of any Death Note series returning to the world of anime, we imagine there are plenty of fans waiting to see if Ryuk and his legendary notebook return to televisions!

Are you hyped for the return of Death Note via this short story anthology?