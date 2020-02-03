New Death Note Manga Features Surprising Donald Trump Cameo

Today is the day Death Note fans have been waiting for. At long last, the series has made a comeback years after its anime and manga came to a close. The series’ original creators returned to do a special one-shot that brings Death Note into the present day… and we mean real present. After all, the current President of the United States appears in the manga, and Death Note puts the leader in an awkward position.

As you can read here, the new Death Note one-shot takes place at least a decade after the events with Kira went down. These days, Light and L are historical figures whom students are quizzed about. That goes for Minoru Tanaka who is approached by Ryuk to take up the Death Note, but the kid has different plans for the notebook.

Rather than kill others will it, Tanaka decides he will sell the book to whoever bids the highest amount of money. At first, those who place bids are ordinary people, but it does not take long before nations put in their own offers. Donald Trump is one such person, and he offers to buy the Death Note for $500 billion dollars.

Of course, a bidding war starts of the Death Note as China and Japan weigh in on the bid. The U.S. puts in an insane bid of $1 quadrillion which is unprecedented. The current U.S. national debut is in the trillions, so you can imagine what this bid could do. In the end, the U.S. does end up winning the Death Note, but a new rule instated by Ryuk means Trump can never accept the purchase. Instead, the U.S. decides to act like it has the book in hand, and Ryuk has some harsh words to say about the choice.

In the end, the fate of the Death Note is left with Ryuk, and it ends badly for poor Tanaka. Now, the Shinigami is left to find another target to lay his curse upon, and it is only a matter of time until someone falls for it.

