Delicious in Dungeon Debuts Second Opening: Watch

The time has come for Delicious in Dungeon to enter its next era. After going live in January, the hit Studio Trigger series is moving to a new pasture. After all, Delicious in Dungeon season one just began its second cour, and that means a new opening has launched. The series just shared a first look its opening, and its features a track from Sumika.

As you can see below, the opening for Delicious in Dungeon season one cour two is live, and a textless version was posted on social media. It is there you can see Laios and his team traverse an adorable dungeon with a walking mushroom on hand. And to be honest, that sentence perfectly describes the nuance of Delicious in Dungeon.

With a new opening on hand, the Studio Trigger anime is heading into its second cour. This new arc will show the party as they run into new adventures while traversing the underground. You can expect more fights, foes, and feasts to litter this new cour. So if you are not caught up on Delicious in Dungeon, it is easy to check out.

The hit anime is streaming exclusively on Netflix both subbed and dubbed. As for the manga, Delicious in Dungeon can be read courtesy of Yen Press in print. So for those wanting more info on Ryoko Kai's gourmet fantasy, you can read the official synopsis of Delicious in Dungeon below:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

