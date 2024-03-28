Delicious in Dungeon Season One Shares Court Two Trailer, Poster

Delicious in Dungeon took to the screen earlier this year, and season one has become a quick hit. Thanks to Studio Trigger and Kadokawa, Delicious in Dungeon has become the feel-good series of 2024. And now, the show has given fans a first look at season one cour two with a poster-trailer combo.

As you can see below, Delicious in Dungeon season one has posted a new trailer in the wake of its first cour finale. The series is gearing up for a second cour that will begin in April. You can find the Delicious in Dungeon trailer above, and its characters are gathered in a new poster to boot.

Clearly, Delicious in Dungeon has plenty planned for season one as it enters its next era. So far, the show has set up its main party from Marcille to Laios. The group has come together for different reasons, but their journey through the dungeon has brought them closer than ever. And as season one carries on, Delicious in Dungeon will continue to test them.

If you have not caught up with Delicious in Dungeon, the anime is streaming now on Netflix. You can watch the series subbed or with a number of dubs. So for those who want more info on Delicious in Dungeon, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

