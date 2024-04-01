Delicious in Dungeon Episode 14 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is now in the midst of the second half of its debut anime season, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 14 of the anime! Delicious in Dungeon kicked off its run earlier this year as one of the most anticipated new releases of 2024 overall, and the first half of the season has demonstrated why Ryoko Kui's original manga release was already a massive hit with fans long before the anime was even announced. But it seems that the series has made a pivot halfway through, and things are about to get much more intense.

Delicious in Dungeon's second half already is setting up for some dark new adventures for Laios and his party going forward, and it's just as intense for other adventurers trying to make their way through the dungeon as well. The next episode seems to take a detour from Laios' party as it reunites with Kabru, and it's going to showcase a different perspective on the monsters seen through the dangerous labyrinth so far. You can check out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 14 below:

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 14

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 14 will be premiering on Thursday, April 4th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Laios and his group decide to return from the labyrinth. Meanwhile, time goes back a bit, and Kabru's party is once again wiped out, but luckily they are revived by a chest of drawers. However, as they ran out of food and forced to retreat, they were attacked by fishmen in the fog. Kabru feels a sense of déjà vu when he sees the actions of the attacking fishmen but..."

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

