Delicious in Dungeon Anime Ending Released: Watch

Delicious in Dungeon's anime has debuted its second episode as part of the ongoing Winter 2024 anime schedule, and with the episode has finally debuted its official ending theme sequence! The anime adaptation taking on Ryoko Kui's original manga series was one of the biggest new anime premieres of the Winter 2024 schedule overall, and the first episode has already proved to be a big hit with fans. Like many of the anime premieres we'll see this year, the first episode of Delicious in Dungeon only came with the opening theme for the anime. But now fans have gotten to see an ending!

Delicious in Dungeon has premiered its second episode, and with it came the debut of the anime's ending theme. Titled "Party!!" as performed by Ryokuoushoku Shakai, the ending theme sequence is a much more quiet affair compared to what's seen in the wacky antics of the anime's content itself. It's also likely going to speed by thanks to Netflix's autoplay skipping most credits sequences, so you can check out a creditless version of Delicious in Dungeon's ending theme sequence below.

Where to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Directed by Yoshihiro Miyajima for Studio Trigger, Delicious in Dungeon's first couple of episodes are now streaming with Netflix and will continue to be updated on a weekly basis (with both the Japanese and English dubbed releases launching around the world at the same time). Planned for a run with two cours worth of episodes for its debut season, Netflix teases what to expect from the Delicious in Dungeon anime as such:

"Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

