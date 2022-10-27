Demon Slayer Animator Unleashes Rengoku in New Key Art

Demon Slayer's popularity cannot be overstated at this point, with the Shonen series from creator Koyoharu Gotoge managing to overtake One Piece's sales despite the Straw Hat Pirates' story existing decades prior to the Demon Slayer Corp's introduction. With the anime adaptation helping to push the Shonen franchise to countless new viewers, many anime fans found themselves celebrating, and mourning, the Flame Hashira Rengoku, who first appeared in Demon Slayer's record-breaking feature-length film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Now, a key animator has released a new take on the departed Hashira.

While Rengoku did not survive his battle against Akaza, the top demon that revels in battle, his spirit lives on in Tanjiro and his fellow, young demon hunters. The Flame Hashira clearly had an interesting background, as is discovered during the Entertainment District Arc, and Rengoku's family is still coming to grips in their own ways when it comes to their loss, though they were able to set Tanjiro on the right path when it came to learning more about Sun Breathing. The technique that Tanjiro is still grappling with has yet to be fully mastered though as the Shonen protagonist learns, Sun Breathing was the basis for all the other styles of breathing that the Demon Slayer Corps came to learn over its career.

The Demon Slayer Corps' Flame

Character Designer for Demon Slayer's anime adaptation, Akira Matsushima, released the new look at the Flame Hashira, with Rengoku unsheathing his sword and living up to his name which allowed him to unleash fiery attacks upon scores of devils:

The third season of Demon Slayer's anime will arrive next year, following the destructive events of the Entertainment District Arc that knocked another Hashira out of commission. Focusing on the Swordsmith Village Arc, the Love and Mist Hashira will be taking center stage this time around as Tanjiro and his allies are about to learn more about the demons that stalk the world and just how powerful Muzan's top minions truly are.

Via Ufotable