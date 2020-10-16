Demon Slayer Event Unleashes Rengoku vs Akaza Fight Live on Stage: Watch

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became the most popular anime movie of all time, with Tanjiro and his friends coming into contact with the Flame Hashira Rengoku. With these events also playing out in the second season of the anime series, the voice actors behind Rengoku and the demon Akaza reunited once again to recreate the fight that would result in the death of the Pillar. With Tanjiro now seeking to avenge his friends' death, the tale of the Mugen Train remains a pivotal arc in the shonen franchise from Koyoharu Gotouge.

For those who might not know, voice actor Akira Ishida provided the voice of the demon Akaza, while voice actor Satoshi Hino brought the Flame Hashira Rengoku to life. While Rengoku was a force to be reckoned with for Enmu, the first major demon that the Flame Hashira, Tanjiro, and their friends had to deal with, the Pillar was unfortunately unable to ultimately take down Akaza. With the hard-hitting demon eventually killing Rengoku, Tanjiro has since attempted to learn more about Sun Breathing from the family estate of Rengoku while also seeking to avenge the death of his friend who was also one of the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

One Reddit User was able to document the live-reading from both Akira Ishida and Satoshi Hino, as the two voice actors recreated one of the biggest battles of the Mugen Train arc, which played out over the course of season two of Demon Slayer as well as the franchise's first movie:

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train rose to such heights that it became the biggest anime film of all time, surpassing Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away and netting hundreds of millions of dollars of profit in theaters around the world. With the third season already confirmed, the anime adaptation from Ufotable has a bright future ahead of it, and we definitely wouldn't be surprised if we see another movie made that follows the lives of Tanjiro and his friends before the story wraps.

What do you think of this live recreation of the struggle between Rengoku and Akaza? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.